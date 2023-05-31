In today’s Daily Drop, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones share their thoughts on what they think North Carolina’s starting five will look like next season now that Elliot Cadeau has reclassified to 2023 and will join the Tar Heels this summer.

Who will start? How flexible will the unit be? And how will they mesh together?

Jacob &AJ hit on all of that and more in this Drop.

We'd like to know your thoughts on this topic, so do so on Twitter, on our Facebook page, or do so on our premium board as a subscriber to Tar Heel Illustrated

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

