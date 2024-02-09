CHAPEL HILL – Cormac Ryan is certainly struggling shooting the basketball of late, and other than a snippet here and there, he hasn’t been on the mark much all season.

But the North Carolina veteran guard isn’t having sit-down conversations with his head coach about it. Hubert Davis went through similar stretches as a player that Ryan is currently dealing with, and other than a few tweaks to his game, Davis believes Ryan’s shots will eventually start to fall.

Ryan was 0-for-6 from 3-point range, and 1-for-10 over, in the third-ranked Tar Heels’ home loss to Clemson on Tuesday night. The final margin was four points, so an average shooting night by Ryan could have been enough to deliver the Heels (18-5, 10-2 ACC) another victory.

Davis scoffs at the idea Ryan is struggling, though his recognizes the shooting isn’t what the team needs.

“I don’t look at a player and say someone is struggling based on one part many things that they do in their game that they may not be doing it as well,” Davis said Friday in a press conference in advance of UNC’s game at Miami on Saturday.

“There’s so much that Cormac brings to this team; defense, rebounding, his passing, his leadership, his energy and his effort, alongside his ability to shoot the basketball.”

In the last four games, in which Carolina has gone 2-2, Ryan has scored 31 points on 10-for-40 shooting, including 8-for-29 (27.6 percent) from the perimeter. In addition, he’s just 2-for-5 from the free throw line.

Only 11 attempts inside the arc coupled with just five attempts from the line on three trips makes sense. And that is one thing Davis acknowledges must change some.