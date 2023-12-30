Davis 'Lost for Words' After Setting UNC Record
CHAPEL HILL – Another game and another Wow performance for RJ Davis.
What appeared on paper as a cruise-control game for North Carolina against struggling Charleston Southern was indeed that. But UNC’s 105-60 romp was also accompanied by Tar Heel history, something nobody anticipated when the sellout crowd of 21,750 showed up to watch the ninth-ranked team in the nation play its first home game in nearly four weeks.
For the first time in the fabled program’s history, a player scored 20 points, handed out 10 assists, with no turnovers, and registered five steals all in the same game.
RJ Davis is the man who etched his name into the history books, something he’s been doing a lot of lately.
“It means a lot. I’m just like lost for words a little bit,” Davis said afterward. “I know there are a lot of players that have came through this program, a lot of big-time players, and for me to be the first to ever do it is truly a blessing. I’m honored and just grateful.
“I never had a goal going into a game to set this record or anything, I just lean off what I’ve been practicing and practicing… and it led up to today’s game.”
Davis does have a goal of winning each game, and he also knows him knocking down shots is a crucial part of the Tar Heels’ chances at winning games. He became the first Tar Heel to score at least 20 points in eight straight games since UNC legend Tyler Hansbrough did it in the 2008-09 season.
The guard from White Plains, NY, also passed J.R. Reid for 30th all-time at Carolina in scoring, and Dexter Strickland for 24th all-time in assists. He now has 1,563 points and 347 assists.
“He's in a really good rhythm,” UNC Coach Hubert Davis said. “His leadership has been off the chart this year. His defense has been terrific and just offensively, very few players that from an offensive standpoint have the ability to be able to score with the ball in his hands and off the ball and still be able to distribute and get other people involved. And he just can do that.
“His shot selection is great. He’s just in a really nice rhythm now and it's nice to see him being celebrated for the type of player and the type of person and the type of leader he is.”
Davis leads the Tar Heels (9-3) averaging 21.6 points per game while shooting 44.2 percent from the floor and 38.9 percent from 3-point range.
Remarkably, the first seven games of Davis’ 20-plus streak were against teams from power conferences, yet he’s averaging 25.4 points in the stretch. He’s shooting 45 percent from the floor during the eight-game run, including 41.5 percent from beyond the arc. Davis is also averaging 4.0 assists, and three times didn’t turn over the ball, and two other games had just one.
His teammates continue marveling at Davis’ performances, and even say “damn” to themselves during some of his hot stretches.
“When we’re in games, yes,” sophomore guard Seth Trimble said. “I was talking to Marcus (Paige) on the bench when he (scored) 10 straight, and I was like, ‘only RJ.’”
Perhaps a reason Davis has elevated his game a couple of notches this season is because he appears to be losing himself in games more than ever before. Everything looks instinctive, rarely forced, and never out of place.
Davis acknowledges he is, as does his coach, but also credits the overall composition of what the Heels have on the floor and how they are meshing.
“I give a lot of credit to my teammates and coaching staff, they’ve put me in positions for me to showcase that, whether that’s on the ball or off the ball,” he said. “Me being the leader of this team, and it for me being my senior year, I just wanted to go out with a bang and do it all.”
With just ACC games to play over the final 19 contests of the regular season, teams are going to emphasize slowing down Davis, and some might have success, but if the last six weeks are any indication, it won’t happen often.