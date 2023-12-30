CHAPEL HILL – Another game and another Wow performance for RJ Davis.

What appeared on paper as a cruise-control game for North Carolina against struggling Charleston Southern was indeed that. But UNC’s 105-60 romp was also accompanied by Tar Heel history, something nobody anticipated when the sellout crowd of 21,750 showed up to watch the ninth-ranked team in the nation play its first home game in nearly four weeks.

For the first time in the fabled program’s history, a player scored 20 points, handed out 10 assists, with no turnovers, and registered five steals all in the same game.

RJ Davis is the man who etched his name into the history books, something he’s been doing a lot of lately.

“It means a lot. I’m just like lost for words a little bit,” Davis said afterward. “I know there are a lot of players that have came through this program, a lot of big-time players, and for me to be the first to ever do it is truly a blessing. I’m honored and just grateful.

“I never had a goal going into a game to set this record or anything, I just lean off what I’ve been practicing and practicing… and it led up to today’s game.”

Davis does have a goal of winning each game, and he also knows him knocking down shots is a crucial part of the Tar Heels’ chances at winning games. He became the first Tar Heel to score at least 20 points in eight straight games since UNC legend Tyler Hansbrough did it in the 2008-09 season.

The guard from White Plains, NY, also passed J.R. Reid for 30th all-time at Carolina in scoring, and Dexter Strickland for 24th all-time in assists. He now has 1,563 points and 347 assists.