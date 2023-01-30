CHAPEL HILL – RJ Davis is getting better, his coach said Monday morning, and the junior point guard likely will play when North Carolina hosts Pittsburgh on Wednesday night.

UNC Coach Hubert Davis was asked a series of questions about the 6-foot native of White Plains, NY, during the weekly ACC conference call. Carolina’s floor general is banged up, but he’s been practicing and gets better each day.

“He’s done a lot of work,” Hubert Davis said. “He’ll be practicing today. He did individual workouts, and stuff like that, all throughout the weekend. Every day he’s gotten better and better, and he’s in a really good spot right now.”

The play that ended Davis’ night last Tuesday in UNC’s 72-68 victory at Syracuse came with 10.7 seconds remaining and the Tar Heels just having taken a 69-68 lead.

Orange point guard Judah Mintz raced up the court looking to get right to the rim, but Davis was alongside him the whole way, and got in front enough to quickly step in and take a charge. Mintz swung his right elbow in front trying to position himself to score, and he caught Davis above the right eye.

The UNC guard immediately crashed to the floor, and some of his teammates standing right there motioned to the bench for trainer Doug Halverson to attend to the injured Tar Heel. He was joined by Director of Operates Eric Hoots. And after a couple of minutes, UNC Coach Hubert Davis went out to see his point guard.