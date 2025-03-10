Davis Named 2nd-Team All-ACC, Jackson on Freshman Squad

North Carolina guard RJ Davis was named second-team All-ACC on Monday as voted by a panel of media that covers the ACC, the conference announced.

Davis averages 17.3 points per game, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per contest. He is shooting 40.5% from the field overall including 33.2% from 3-point range. He has, however, shot 37.2% (32-for-86) over the last 14 contests, all ACC games.

Davis was the ACC Player of the Year last season and a consensus first-team All-America after averaging 21.2 points per game and shooting 39.8% from the perimeter. Davis chose to use his Covid year and return to UNC and has since climbed multiple historical stats charts for the Tar Heels.

He was fifth all-time in scoring entering the season and heads into the ACC Tournament second all-time at Carolina with 2,640 points, which makes him third all-time in ACC history.

Freshman Ian Jackson third in voting for ACC Sixth man of the Year and was also on the All-Freshman team.

Jackson averages 13.3 points per game along with 2.9 rebounds and .0 assists. He’s shooting 47.9% from the floor, including 40.9% from 3-point range.