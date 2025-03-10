Published Mar 10, 2025
Davis Named 2nd-Team All-ACC, Jackson on Freshman Squad
THI Staff
Tar Heel Illustrated

North Carolina guard RJ Davis was named second-team All-ACC on Monday as voted by a panel of media that covers the ACC, the conference announced.

Davis averages 17.3 points per game, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per contest. He is shooting 40.5% from the field overall including 33.2% from 3-point range. He has, however, shot 37.2% (32-for-86) over the last 14 contests, all ACC games.

Davis was the ACC Player of the Year last season and a consensus first-team All-America after averaging 21.2 points per game and shooting 39.8% from the perimeter. Davis chose to use his Covid year and return to UNC and has since climbed multiple historical stats charts for the Tar Heels.

He was fifth all-time in scoring entering the season and heads into the ACC Tournament second all-time at Carolina with 2,640 points, which makes him third all-time in ACC history.

Freshman Ian Jackson third in voting for ACC Sixth man of the Year and was also on the All-Freshman team.

Jackson averages 13.3 points per game along with 2.9 rebounds and .0 assists. He’s shooting 47.9% from the floor, including 40.9% from 3-point range.

2024-25 ACC AWARDS

Player of the Year – Cooper Flagg, Fr., G/F, Duke

Defensive Player of the Year – Chucky Hepburn, Sr., G, Louisville

Rookie of the Year – Cooper Flagg, G/F, Duke

Most Improved Player – Donald Hand Jr., So., Boston College

Sixth Man of the Year – Jeremiah Wilkinson, Fr., G, California

Coach of the Year – Pat Kelsey, Louisville

2024-25 ALL-ACC TEAM

FIRST TEAM

Name, School, Points

Cooper Flagg, Duke, 400

Maxime Raynaud, Stanford, 392

Chucky Hepburn, Louisville, 364

Chase Hunter, Clemson, 328

Hunter Sallis, Wake Forest, 257

SECOND TEAM

RJ Davis, North Carolina, 241

Markus Burton, Notre Dame, 238

Ian Schieffelin, Clemson, 225

Kon Knueppel, Duke, 208

Jamir Watkins, Florida State, 150

THIRD TEAM

Terrence Edwards Jr., Louisville, 125

Tyrese Proctor, Duke, 72

Baye Ndongo, Georgia Tech, 72

Boopie Miller, SMU, 71

Jaland Lowe, Pitt, 62

Player of the Year

Cooper Flagg, Duke, 76 votes

Maxime Raynaud, Stanford, 4

Chucky Hepburn, Louisville, 1

Defensive Player of the Year

Chucky Hepburn, Louisville, 32 votes

Cooper Flagg, Duke, 26

Jaeden Zackery, Clemson, 8

Zack Austin, Pitt, 4

Maliq Brown, Duke, 3

Chad Venning, Boston College, 2

Khaman Maluach, Duke, 2

Sion James, Duke, 1

Mady Sissoko, California, 1

Tae Davis, Notre Dame 1

Cameron Hildreth, Wake Forest 1

Rookie of the Year

Cooper Flagg, Duke, 79 votes

Jeremiah Wilkinson, California, 2

Sixth Man Of the Year

Jeremiah Wilkinson, California, 22 votes

Duncan Powell, Georgia Tech, 15

Ian Jackson, North Carolina, 13

Maliq Brown, Duke, 11

Kario Oquendo, SMU, 11

Isaiah Evans, Duke, 9

Most Improved Player

Donald Hand Jr., Boston College, 25 votes

Jaylen Blakes, Stanford, 22

Tae Davis, Notre Dame, 8

Naithan George, Georgia Tech, 7

Jaland Lowe, Pitt, 7

Andrej Stojakovic, California, 4

Andrew Rohde, Virginia, 4

B.J. Edwards, SMU, 2

Eddie Lampkin, Syracuse, 1

Tyrese Proctor, Duke, 1


Coach of the Year

Pat Kelsey, Louisville, 47 votes

Jon Scheyer, Duke, 25

Brad Brownell, Clemson, 8

Kyle Smith, Stanford, 1

All-Defensive Team

Chucky Hepburn, Louisville, 70 votes

Cooper Flagg, Duke, 57

Jaeden Zackery, Clemson, 55

B.J. Edwards, SMU, 34

Sion James, Duke, 28

Zack Austin, Pitt, 28

All-Rookie Team

Cooper Flagg, Duke, 80 votes

Kon Knueppel, Duke, 79

Ian Jackson, North Carolina, 65

Jeremiah Wilkinson, California, 59

Khaman Maluach, Duke, 47

81 total votes

Note: coaches cannot vote for their players