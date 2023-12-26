CHAPEL HILL – For the second time this season Tar Heel guard RJ Davis has earned Atlantic Coast Conference Player-of-the-Week honors, this time for his play against seventh-ranked Oklahoma on December 20.

He is the first UNC guard to earn multiple ACC Player-of-the-Week honors in a season since Joel Berry II won four times in 2017.

Davis scored a game-high 23 points with a game-high five assists without a turnover in Carolina’s 81-69 win over the previously unbeaten Sooners in Charlotte in the Jumpman Invitational.

It was the seventh straight game Davis scored at least 23 points and the seventh time in his career he amassed at least 20 points and five assists. It was the first in his career he had 20 & 5 without committing a turnover.

He scored 13 of his 23 points in the second half, including one of his five three-point field goals with 2:46 to play. That three halted the Sooners’ 17-7 run, which pulled OU within five points.

Davis was 5 for 9 from three and 4 for 4 from the free throw line. He’s made 45 of his last 46 free throws, including a school-record tying 41 straight.

The senior from White Plains, N.Y., also was the ACC Player of the Week for his performance in the Bahamas, where he scored 23 points against Villanova and tied his career high with 30 in a win over Arkansas.

Davis has scored 23, 30, 27, 27, 26, 27 and 23 points in the last seven games, the most (183) by a Tar Heel in a seven-game span in 16 seasons.

The Tar Heels return to action Friday, Dec. 29, at 8 p.m. against Charleston Southern. It will be UNCs first game in the Smith Center in nearly four weeks.