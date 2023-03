The recruiting season is heating up for the North Carolina Tar Heels. UNC Coach Mack Brown and his staff are busy evaluating and offers prospects in the classes of 2024, 2025, and 2026.

Currently, the Tar Heel have five committed prospects in the class of 2024 with linebacker Evan Bennett, offensive linemen Desmond Jackson and Andrew Rosinski, plus athlete Khalil Conley and running back Davion Gause.

With the Tar Heels in the middle of the spring practice schedule, it's an excellent time for prospective recruits to visit.

In today's edition of Deana's Dandies, I will take a look at the class of 2024 commitments, plus the 2024 quarterback targets and class of 2025 in-state targets: