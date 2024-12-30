Inside The Game From Carolina's 97-81 Win Over Campbell

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina will go into ACC play with consecutive wins in its back pocket following a 97-81 win over Campbell on Sunday night at the Smith Center.

Ian Jackson led the Tar Heels with 26 points and now has 50 in the last two games. RJ Davis added 23 points on a night he became UNC’s all-time leader in made 3-pointers with 303. He had five in this game.

Five Tar Heels scored in double figures, as Drake Powell and Elliot Cadeau had 12 each and Jalen Washington scored 10. Cadeau had 12 assists.

The Tar Heels trailed 9-7 before a 15-3 run pushed the Heels to a 22-12 lead. They led 40-29 at halftime and by as many as 29 points with 6:53 to play at 78-49.

UNC improved to 8-5 and launches back into ACC play later this week with road games at Louisville and Notre Dame. The Camels dropped to 5-8.

Here, we take you Inside The Game: