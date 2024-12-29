Tar Heels Discuss Win Over Campbell

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina closed out the nonconference portion of its schedule Sunday night with a 97-81 victory over Campbell at the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels improved to 8-5 while the Camels dropped to 5-8.

The Tar Heels were led by Ian Jackson’s 26 points followed by RJ Davis with 23 points. The veteran guard also became UNC’s all-time leader in made 3-pointers and is now in the top 10 in scoring in ACC history.

Following the game, we spoke with five Tar Heels about the game, their performance, themselves, and more. Here are those interviews: