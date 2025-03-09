Deep Dive Into UNC's Home Loss to the Blue Devils

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina had Duke right where it wanted and the nation believing the Tar Heels were indeed a different team four minutes into the second half.

Leading by 7 points, the Smith Center was in a frenzy and everything was in front of the Tar Heels: beat their rival; get a needed Quad 1 win; and completely shift the narrative on their otherwise underwhelming season.

But then Duke became Duke and Carolina simply couldn’t keep up in what became an 82-69 loss Saturday night.

"I just thought that shots didn't fall,” UNC freshman Drake Powell said. “I think the right players took the right shots at the right time. We generated good looks, they just didn't fall."

Powell is right. The Tar Heels missed 22 of their last 27 field goal attempts and Duke closed the game on a 33-13 run.

Also lost was a much-needed Quad 1 win, and thus Carolina is now 1-11 in Q1 games heading into the ACC Tournament.

RJ Davis led UNC with 20 points in his final home game as a Tar Heel, but he didn’t score over the final 17:43. Ven-Allen Lubin was the only other Tar Heel to score in double figures with 11 points.

UNC finishes the regular season at 20-12 overall and 13-7 in the ACC. It will be the No. 5 seed in the ACC Tournament in Charlotte and will play the winner between Pittsburgh and Notre Dame, which play Tuesday afternoon.

Duke outright wins the ACC regular season and is 28-3 overall and 19-1 in the ACC.

Let’s take a Deep Dive into UNC’s loss to Duke: