CHARLOTTE – In a sea of garnet and black at Bank of America Stadium, the University of North Carolina Tar Heels silenced the South Carolina Gamecocks with a 31-17 victory on Saturday night. Silenced is right: USC scored just once, a field goal, over its final eight possessions of the game amidst a sea of sacks and tackle for loss. While the offense had its moments, it was the Tar Heels' defense that emerged as the star of the show, refusing to waver even when the chips were down. Last season, the Tar Heels' defense was often the subject of criticism, overshadowed by the team's offensive prowess. Though, perhaps some of what was on display in Charlotte started showing itself last fall. "We came through in some moments last year; we (weren’t) be the best defense, but we made some plays to finish games as a defense last year," said senior captain and linebacker Cedric Gray.

But if Saturday’s performance is any indication, this has started changing an ugly narrative that ignored what Gray said had taken place. From 40 points and 300 yards in the fourth quarter exactly 365 days earlier at Appalachian State, to shutting down an SEC team projected to challenge for nine or ten wins. A big step forward, but there’s more to come, Gray said. "We got to go back, watch the film, and improve on the mistakes we did make," Gray said, acknowledging that while the defense had a strong showing, there's always room for improvement. That humility and focus on growth could be the key to their success this season. In a span of seven drives in the second half, UNC's defense gave up only three points while South Carolina had the ball for a total time of possession of 16:53 seconds. The Tar Heels' defense was particularly impressive in a stretch during the second half that saw them stifle the Gamecocks' attempts to swing momentum back in their favor. After South Carolina executed a surprise onside kick following halftime, UNC's defense didn't flinch. It gave up just six yards in four plays, forcing a turnover on downs. "I try not to complain in those types of moments because it's not going to help anything," Gray said. "So, in those moments, I just gather the defense up and say, 'Hey, this is what we asked for; we gotta stand up, and we got to cover their back.' And I think that's what we did on the onside kick, the red zone defense, and all of that." UNC Head Coach Mack Brown praised the defense's resilience, particularly in high-pressure situations that inclued allowing only three total points after South Carolina's two forced turnovers and recovered onside kick.

UNC jack/OLB Kaimon Rucker registered 5.5 TFLs in the Tar Heels' 31-17 win over South Carolina. (Jacob Turner/THI)