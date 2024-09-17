Defense Tuesday: Lane & Echols

CHAPEL HILL – Tuesdays during football season means some of North Carolina’s players are available to the media at the Kenan Football Center.

And this week, the two defensive players we spoke with are safety Stick Lane and linebacker Power Echols.

The Tar Heels (3-0) are next in action Saturday at home against James Madison (2-0) for a noon start at Kenan Stadium.

Below are videos of our interviews with Lane and Echols plus some tidbits from what they had to say: