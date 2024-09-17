Defense Tuesday: Lane & Echols

CHAPEL HILL – Tuesdays during football season means some of North Carolina’s players are available to the media at the Kenan Football Center.
And this week, the two defensive players we spoke with are safety Stick Lane and linebacker Power Echols.
The Tar Heels (3-0) are next in action Saturday at home against James Madison (2-0) for a noon start at Kenan Stadium.
Below are videos of our interviews with Lane and Echols plus some tidbits from what they had to say:
Stick Lane, GR, Safety
5-9, 195
*Lane is fourth on the team with 13 tackles so far, he also has a forced fumble, 3 QB hurries, 5 STOPs, been targeted in coverage 4 times allowing 2 receptions for 17 yards, in 146 snaps.
*In his career, Lane has played 2,698 snaps with 301 tackles, 11 INTs (2 TDs), 6 forced fumbles, 13 PBUs, 73 STOPs, targeted in coverage 148 times allowing 88 catches for 1,121 yards, and 8 TDs.
*Among the things Lane discussed were former Tar Heel RB George Pettaway, who now plays for JMU; the difference between UNC’s DL this year as opposed to last season; why have the Heels been better on goal line D; the “heavy package” up front, his physicality; and more.
Power Echols, Sr., LB
6-0, 225
*In 169 snaps, Echols is sixth on the team with 12 tackles, one is a sack, plus two hurries, 5 STOPs, 2 targets in coverage allowing 1 catch for 6 yards.
*In his career, Echols has played 2,094 snaps, has 243 tackles, 13 TFLs, 2.5 sacks, 3 INTs, 3 PBU, 3 forced fumbles, 101 STOPs, 94 targets in coverage allowing 74 catches for 717 yards, and 8 TDs.
*Echols discussed Amare Campbell playing as well as Echols projected; Tyler Thompson and Jaybron Harvey filling in for Kaimon Rucker at the rush position; Travis Shaw’s improvement; goal line defense success; JMU’s offense, including Pettaway; and much more.