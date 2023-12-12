Just three nonconference basketball games remain for North Carolina, with two of them huge opportunities for the Tar Heels to significantly enhance their NCAA Resume before launching full-throttle into ACC play.

UNC is 7-2 overall, and 1-0 in ACC play, and upcoming has a date with No. 14 Kentucky this Saturday in Atlanta as part of the CBS Sports Classic. Four days later, the Heels face No. 11 Oklahoma in Charlotte as part of the Jumpman Invitational.

And then Hubert Davis’ team closes out its non-ACC portion of the schedule with a home gave versus Charleston Southern on December 29.

After that, it’s all ACC play, with the Tar Heels hitting the road to Pittsburgh, Clemson, and NC State before playing their next ACC game at the Smith Center. In fact, Carolina has only one home game until hosting Syracuse on January 13.

So, with the Heels in lengthy stretch in between games, it’s a good time to check in on their non-ACC opponents to see how they are doing thus far.