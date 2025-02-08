Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Feb 8, 2025
Diving Into the Tar Heels 1-Point Escape Against Pittsburgh
circle avatar
Andrew Jones  •  TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher
Twitter
@HeelIllustrated

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina notched a much-needed win Saturday by holding off Pittsburgh, 67-66, at the Smith Center ending a two-game slide and avoiding .500 in ACC play.

Carolina also overcame shooting 4-for-10 from the free throw line in the second half and being outrebounded 21-12 after halftime.

RJ Davis led the Heels with 18 points followed by 17 from Ven-Allen Lubin. Seth Trimble added 15 and Drake Powell had 10. Ian Jackson did not score for the first time this season.

The Tar Heels improved to 6-4 in one-possession games and got back at the Panthers, who closed their win 11 days ago outscoring the Heels 14-2 in a 73-65 win.

UNC improved to 14-10 overall and 7-5 in the ACC while Pitt dropped to 14-9 and 5-7. Here, we dive into the Tar Heels’ performance from their win over Pitt:

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In