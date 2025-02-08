Diving Into the Tar Heels 1-Point Escape Against Pittsburgh

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina notched a much-needed win Saturday by holding off Pittsburgh, 67-66, at the Smith Center ending a two-game slide and avoiding .500 in ACC play.

Carolina also overcame shooting 4-for-10 from the free throw line in the second half and being outrebounded 21-12 after halftime.

RJ Davis led the Heels with 18 points followed by 17 from Ven-Allen Lubin. Seth Trimble added 15 and Drake Powell had 10. Ian Jackson did not score for the first time this season.

The Tar Heels improved to 6-4 in one-possession games and got back at the Panthers, who closed their win 11 days ago outscoring the Heels 14-2 in a 73-65 win.

UNC improved to 14-10 overall and 7-5 in the ACC while Pitt dropped to 14-9 and 5-7. Here, we dive into the Tar Heels’ performance from their win over Pitt: