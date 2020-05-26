North Carolina defensive line coach Tim Cross met the media via Zoom on Tuesday afternoon to discuss his group, the offseason and to make everyone laugh some, which is one of Cross’ gifts.

Among the things Cross had to say:





*Kristian Varner and Kevin Hester redshirted last season but both have made major progress and Cross is excited about them for the coming season. Both did really well in UNC’s practices leading to the bowl game, which is what Mack Brown and Jay Bateman have also previously said.

In addition, regarding Varner, Cross said his work ethic is off the charts. He came in and was grinding right away to where the staff thought he might get on the field past season. His body is in great shape and he’s “a big human being right now,” Cross said. Cross also said the “light flipped on a little bit” for Hester, which fueled his surge. Said pass rushing is one of his great strengths.

With respect to Hester, who played just one season before arriving at UNC, Cross said, “He’s embraced football and gotten much bigger.” Hester had a lot to learn and has made major progress. That he hadn’t played much works for Cross because he hasn’t had to break any bad habits. He’s a “blank slate so he doesn’t have to unlearn anything.”





*Cross said Tomari Fox is versatile and can do so much for them, saying he’s “Superhero strong, extremely sharp and has great twitchiness.”

*Ray Vohasek drew plenty of praise from Cross. He improved a ton during last season and has also been able to do everything in the weight room for some time. Cross said Vohasek is incredibly strong now.

*Defensive coordinator Jay Bateman said last month a reason Jason Strowbridge played more outside over the last few games last season was because of Jahlil Taylors development inside. Cross backed that up while also complimenting Taylor’s quickness, saying he is quicker than he looks.





*While his group is the least experienced on the team, Cross isn’t concerned the players have missed so much on-campus training during the shutdown. He learned as a coach at the Air Force Academy that if the players are mission-minded and have a good plan from the staff, they can get done what needs to be done. Cross believes that’s happening with the Tar Heels right now.

*As for that inexperience, Cross isn’t worried about it because there’s no need in doing so, it’s not productive, he says. “I don’t have concerns about the lack of experience because there’s nothing I can do about it.” He later said he can’t give them pills that will suddenly make them experienced, so there’s no need to even think about it.





*The new players coming in excite Cross especially their “pass rush ability, versatility, hunger (and) lots of toughness.”

*As for Desmond Evans, Cross said he knew Evans was different when he saw him play in a basketball game: Le County was playing a full-court 1-3-1 zone trap and Evans was at the top. Cross was impressed someone Evans’ size could so easily trap opposing point guards.