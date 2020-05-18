North Carolina cornerbacks coach Dre’ Bly met with the media for a virtual press conference Monday afternoon to discuss his time at UNC as a coach, recruiting, his connections to the 757 in Virginia and the Jordan Brand, Mack Brown, his position group and much more.

Bly, who was an All-America at UNC in the late 1990s and is regarded as perhaps the best defensive back in school history, was also a two-time All-Pro in the NFL and played in two Super Bowls, winning one.

Here are some nuggets from what Bly had to say plus his full presser:





*Bly said he loves recruiting because he enjoys getting to know kids and mentoring them. As for the thing that has surprised him the most about recruiting as a college coach is the constant time involved. It’s”24/7” he said, his phone is always at his hip.

*One thing Bly is known for is his presence on social media. He can be entertaining and direct at times. He’s also quite prolific. He credits that to having five kids so he sees it all the time and has been easy for him to pick up. He also said doing some work covering the Carolina Panthers’ training camps and doing some radio in Charlotte has helped him, too.





*Bly said he brings “a different element” to coaching because of his experiences as a highly regarded college and pro player plus with all of the connections he has. He is well connected in the Tidewater area in Virginia and around Charlotte, which are two hotbeds for talent.

*Speaking of the 757, Bly is excited UNC is making more of a push for players in that area because he believes it’s important to have some of those players if UNC is going to win big. The Tar Heels had them when Brown was at UNC before and will need to again.





*Bly had some really interesting comments about people doubting if he could coach once Brown hired him. He pointed to some of his experiences aside from playing but also that he was a smart NFL player that helps him as a coach and teacher.

*Bly said he coaches confidence every single day, saying you have to have “confidence and a short memory” to play corner.





*He spoke at length about the depth and talent he has at corner this season, which is a far cry from a year ago when they weren’t sure what they had, especially after Patrice Rene went down in the second game. Bly praised his groups growth during the season and also spoke very highly of transfers Bryce Watts and Kyler McMichael, both of whom will be on the field this season. UNC fans will really enjoy hearing what Bly had to say about both players.

*One of the things Bly loves about Mack Brown is that the coach allows Bly to be who he is. He recognizes his quality is his personality, his confidence and how he goes about things. Bly is very appreciative of that.





*Bly also talked about his relationship with Michael Jordan and also the Hammer Down Tar Heels program he helped start in Charlotte.



