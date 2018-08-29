CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina starting quarterback Nathan Elliott was made available to the media following Tuesday’s practice at Kenan Stadium to discuss his readiness for Saturday’s opener at California, some of his teammates and more.

A few bullet points that Elliott hit on:

*Elliott was asked what kept his spirits high when he wasn’t getting on the field before the Miami game last season. Interestingly, he said he knew he was going to eventually play, whether it was at UNC or another school.

Elliott could have graduated this summer and gone to another program and been eligible right away, and we reported late last year it’s something he would have seriously considered had things not changed at UNC.

*Elliott doesn’t feel like he’s changed at all in the last year. He says he’s not the most talented player or biggest guy out there, but he can control how hard he works, so he stays focused on that.

*He also believes that having a thorough understanding of what he can and can’t do gives him an edge because he will always play within himself.

*Elliott was also asked about his teammates having his back, as it’s so clear he ahs the respect of every guy on the roster. When you watch William Sweet’s response to being asked about Elliott, it tells the story of how everyone feels about him. That video will be posted perhaps Wednesday or Thursday.

*He was extremely positive about true freshman running back Javonte Williams. Of particular note, Elliott praised Williams’ ability to pass block already, which isn’t common for freshmen.