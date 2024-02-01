CHAPEL HILL, N.C.—ESPN College GameDay will be live from Chapel Hill and the University of North Carolina on Saturday, February 3. The show will originate from the Dean Smith Center, site of that day's 6:30 P.M. game between No. 3 Carolina and No. 7 Duke.

UNC will be hosting the show from the Smith Center for the 12th time.

College GameDay will begin at 11 a.m., previewing all the day's games and discussing the biggest story lines in college basketball. The show is hosted by Rece Davis, who is joined by analysts Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg and Jay Williams.

Fans are encouraged to attend.

Smith Center doors will open at 8:30 a.m. to students and 8:45 a.m. to the general public. Lines may begin to form at 7:30 a.m. UNC students should use Entrance C to the arena and the general public should use Entrance D. Admission is free, and seating will be general admission in Sections 104-114.

The UNC clear bag policy will be in place, and concessions will be available. Outside food & beverage are prohibited, but two unopened water bottles (20 oz. or less) per person are allowed.

Carolina Athletics encourages fans to leave all bags at home, but the following items will be allowed into the Dean E. Smith Center:

*Any clear plastic or vinyl bag no larger than 12" x 12" x 20", including gallon freezer bags

*Small clutch purses no larger than 4.5" x 6.5"

*Necessary medical items following inspection at entry gates

*All prohibited items must be returned to your vehicles or discarded at the gates.

*No weapons of any kind are allowed to enter Dean E. Smith Center.

Come early for a chance to win great door prizes, including:

*Carolina team-signed basketballs

*Nike swag packages

*Four tickets to Senior Day, the Carolina vs. Notre Dame men's basketball game on March 5, 2024 And more

Fans are encouraged to bring signs to GameDay. Signs with religious/political references, competitive/commercial brand references, personal/promotional hashtags and profanity will NOT be permitted. UNC will provide sign-making stations outside Entrances C and D of the Smith Center.

Carpooling is encouraged for GameDay fans. Public parking will be available in the non-reserved sections of the Manning (middle and bottom tiers) and Bowles Lots adjacent to the Smith Center. Disability parking will be available in the Williamson Lot off Skipper Bowles Drive. All lots must be cleared by 1 p.m. for game preparations.

The Carolina Basketball Museum will be open from 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

In addition, the Tip Off Club pregame gathering spot will be open extended hours on Saturday, including remaining open until the conclusion of the game with a giant television for fans who don't have tickets to the game to watch outside and experience the event.





Tip Off Club presented by Modelo Extended Hours

*Carolina vs. Duke, Saturday, Feb. 3rd

*Tip Off Club located outside of the Smith Center opens at 3:30 p.m. and will remain open until the conclusion of the game

*Giant TV to watch game on if you don't have tickets to be in the Smith Center

*Enjoy entertainment, play games, purchase food (716ers food truck and stadium concessions) and beverages (alcoholic and non-alcoholic)

For specific questions regarding GameDay policies, please text the GameDay team via the Fan Text Line at 919-238-9894.

Follow @goheels and @unc_basketball for updates throughout the week as the game approaches.





Beware Counterfeits!

The University of North Carolina Department of Athletics wants to make all fans aware of potential counterfeit tickets and parking passes. Because of this risk and the enormous interest in the game on Saturday, February 3 between UNC and Duke, the Department of Athletics encourages fans purchasing tickets and parking to ONLY purchase through UNC-authorized sources. A reminder that the best place to purchase tickets and parking for athletic events is through the UNC ticket office or through the SeatGeek link at GoHeels.com/tickets. SeatGeek is the Official Ticket Marketplace of the North Carolina Tar Heels.





GameDay in Chapel Hill History Jan. 20, 2007 – UNC 77, Georgia Tech 61

Jan. 17, 2009 – UNC 82, Miami 65

March 9, 2013 – UNC 53, Duke 69

March 7, 2015 – UNC 77, Duke 84

Feb. 18, 2017 – UNC 65, Virginia 41

March 4, 2017 – UNC 90, Duke 83

Feb. 8, 2018 – UNC 82, Duke 78

March 9, 2019 – UNC 79, Duke 70

Feb. 8, 2020 – UNC 96, Duke 98 OT

Feb. 5, 2022 – UNC 64, Duke 87

March 4, 2023 – Duke 62, UNC 57

Feb. 3, 2024 – No. 3 UNC vs. No. 7 Duke