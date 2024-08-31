MINNEAPOLIS, MN – Flashes.

That’s all anyone has seen from Jahvaree Ritzie during his college career.

Flashes. Flashes of why he was such a highly touted prospect coming out of high school.

But on Thursday night, everything came together for the senior defensive lineman, as he was integral in North Carolina opening its season with a 19-17 victory at Minnesota. All he did was record six tackles, including a career-high three sacks.

In fact, Ritzie entered the contest with 2.5 sacks as a Tar Heel, so in three hours, he bettered what he’d done in three years.

“I would say that’s his introduction to everybody,” senior linebacker and teammate Power Echols said about Ritzie.

UNC fans have known all about the Kernersville, NC, native since he was at Glenn High School. Rivals ranked him the No. 140 player overall in the class of 2021 and 10th nationally at his position.

But he hadn’t exactly lived up to the hype. Those flashes, yep, they were there. Enough flared up that kept Ritzie on the radar, but he hadn’t yet broken out. That changed inside Huntington Bank Stadium.

And the crowing moment came when Ritzie’s obvious athletic gifts, of which he has shown glimpses, meshed with his high-IQ, older, wiser game in chasing down and then bringing down Golden Gophers quarterback Max Brosmer for a five-yard loss in the fourth quarter.