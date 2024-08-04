CHAPEL HILL – Replacing Cedric Gray isn’t North Carolina’s mission this fall, as it’s simply not possible. Filling his spot with someone possessing similar attributes is, though.

That is how the Tar Heels see sophomore Amare Campbell stepping into the spot vacated by Gray moving on to the NFL.

Gray was all-everything, the defensive leader, and essentially a coach on the field. Campbell lacks in all of the proven areas in which Gray excelled, but he is dripping with the potential to achieve what Gray did, beginning with the opener at Minnesota.

That is when the Manassas, VA, linebacker will start for the second time in place of Gray, and truly launch the beginning of the rest of his career. Yet, Campbell doesn’t feel any pressure in spite of carrying tremendous responsibility.

“I wouldn’t say pressure,” he said. “Ced and Power (Echols), that linebacker room, the etiquette that they built, and previous backers like (Jeremiah) Gemmel and (Chazz) Surratt; that thing that they built up, I don’t feel no pressure really.

“Ced was obviously a great player, All-American player. He himself took me under his wing to be ready for this moment right now. So, I don’t feel no pressure, I’m just ready.”

Gray didn’t just show Campbell the way on the field, he did so off of it, too.

“As far as how to go about all things, how to earn respect in the locker room, coming in early, especially as a 17-year-old kid, keeping your head down and gaining the respect of your peers,” he said.

That was important advice given that Campbell arrived at UNC at just 17 years of age. In fact, he doesn’t turn 19 until August 29, the day UNC visits the Golden Gophers.

Campbell spoke with a few members of the media following the Tar Heels’ practice Saturday, their fifth of fall camp. He spent a lot of time discussing his opportunity as a new starter at linebacker, being a hybrid between Gray and Echols,





*2023 stats: 128 snaps; 14 tackles; 2.5 TFLs; 1 sack; 2 hurries; 11 STOPs; 5 targets allowing 4 receptions for 49 yards; 1 interception; PFF of 67.8.





*Some of Campbell’s teammates have described him as a cross between Echols and Gray, that’s he’s essentially a hybrid. What does Campbell think of that?

“I would say I feel like my own self. But I obviously have traits from both. They both have great traits, I can’t really separate the hybrid because they both can do everything. I feel like I can do pretty much everything well.”

*Most of Campbell’s snaps last season came in two games: 28 against Campbell, and 58 in the bowl game versus West Virginia. But he saw action in eight games, seven of which were against power conference opponents. In addition to the importance of snaps in general and getting stuff on film, having to go on the field and face South Carolins, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Clemson, and NC State as well, gave the then-rookie a taste of the variety in major college football.

“It definitely helped just being ready, being that third backer that last year I was just staying ready in film room. And every time I came out trying to do what I can.”

Mistakes were inevitable, but he also knew just being on the field, getting some live reps, even if just a few, would greatly benefit his growth.

*Campbell turns 19 the say UNC plays at Minnesota, so that means he wasn’t quite 17-and-a-half when he arrived at UNC as an early enrollee. In fact, he was close to being 16 than he was 18. He didn’t skip a grade. Campbell was born in that small window when parents can either start their child in school quite early or wait a little longer.

“I had a late birthday, so mom was like, ‘go to school,’ when I was like four.”

*How intense is defensive coordinator Geoff Collins? Campbell offered an example that included an expletive, though he did ask if it was okay to say it before actually saying it. And, to be fair, he was simply quoting his coach.

The example: “I would say in team meetings, the thing about him is he remembers those plays. Like, he’s been at Florida, Temple, he can break us through every single play. He’ll have a concept for that play (and) he’ll show us what it did back then. And he’s just like, can I cuss? ‘Mother F___ pick six right there, man!’

“That energy he has, like the intensity, even back from when he was at those older places, he still has intensity from those plays.”



