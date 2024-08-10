CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina held its tenth practice of fall camp Saturday morning, and afterward, quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey met with some members of the media to field questions about that side of the ball.

Many of the questions surrounded the ongoing quarterback battle, how Max Johnson and Conner Harrell have progressed, the offensive line, if the plan is to be more ground-game heavy this year, and his thoughts about the Tar Heels’ first scrimmage of camp, which occurred this past Thursday night inside Kenan Stadium.

Above is video of Lindsey’s Q&A session, and below are some notes and quotes from what he had to say:





*Lindsey said there is plenty of time remaining to allow the competition to continue playing out between Johnson and Harrell, and a few times he noted Jacolby Criswell being in the mix. But based on what we’ve seen from practice, etc, this is really a two-player battle.

UNC opens its season in 19 days at Minnesota, so naming a starter can still wait a little longer.

“We’re rotating guys, still all three, and really in some ways in a reward system. We base the depth chart on who plays best the day before, but they’re all getting reps with the ones still. We rotate three. So, we’re not really ready to make a decision, and we won’t have to. We’re not quite three weeks from playing.”

Lindsey said the room is filled with “eager learners” that study and approach their work as professionals.





*Omarion Hampton ran for 1,504 yards last season and was an All-American, so obviously UNC is building much of its offensive approach around a player Lindsey says will be in the NFL he for a long time. So, what has he seen from the junior during fall camp?

“He’s really quiet. He doesn’t say a whole lot, y’all know that. He’s just a workman-like attitude. We had a live period the other day, live tackling, and he’s not going to get much of that. And to be honest with you, not any of it. So, he’s over hiding in the huddle, I’m behind calling the plays, so, ‘hey man, get out.’ He don’t want to get out.

“He’s that kind of guy. He wants to finish every run through the goal line, and that’s a problem in practice because I’m wanting to go tempo on the next play and he’s way down here (pointing to the end zone).”





*The talk of fall camp, and quite frankly all summer given Mack Brown’s comments that the offensive line is better than last season. Four starters are gone, and three transfers came in that are likely in the rotation up front: Howard Sampson (North Texas); Jakiah Leftwich (Georgia Tech); Austin Blaske (Georgia); and Zach Greenberg (Muhlenberg College). Lindsey is optimistic about the unit’s potential, too.

“We had a 1,500-yard rusher and Drake threw for a bunch of yards, so that o-line did a great job last year. What we’re talking about is having a room that’s just jelled together. Those guys, when I got here, and Coach (Randy) Clements, the o-line coach; their third o-line coach in three years. He had some older guys… but at the same time now, we brought a group (of) four transfers, plus a few freshmen and plus our returners. And then now you’re trying to build that unit.

“And one thing I think I’ll say is I think those guys have bought in. Each and every year is a new year and that whole room has a whole different personality… And then the guys that have come in… All four of those guys, what I’ve been impressed about is they’ve come in and jelled.

“They didn’t start here, and I think that’s a tribute to the kids that are here and them understanding bringing some competition to that room, (and) hopefully it can help improve that room.

“We’re really pushing those guys to get our best five on the field, but we rally need eight-to-nine guys to really to make it through the season.”





*Senior and preseason first-team All-ACC offensive guard Willie Lampkin said the unit has a collective chip on their shoulders since so many have come through the side door to get to this point. Lindsey believes that can be a big asset to the players individually and collectively.

“I think that’s a good point, and Willie would say that for sure because he came from Coastal Carolina. Last year, he did, he came in on a mission to play physical and be who he is.

“What I think is healthy to have that edge, to have that chip on your shoulder, you take a guy like Zach Greenberg who comes from a small college… and it’s a big adjustment for him. All of a sudden he’s lining up across from some of the better players in our league.

“Howard is huge. You look at him he’s 6-8, 340. He’s still a young player, I think he’s 19-years-old. His experience is not near as much (but) he’s very talented. I think really a no-brain future NFL player, but at the same time, the experience is not there yet.

“But to answer the question (about the chip), part of that is the kids that are here, too. They accept and understand we want to win football games. The better players we get in here and create competition in that room, the better we’re gonna be.”



