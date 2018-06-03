



Anthony Ratliff-Williams' pair of kickoff returns for touchdowns last season continued a positive trend for Larry Fedora's football program in that 16 times during his six seasons at the helm, North Carolina has retuned either a punt or a kickoff for a touchdown. It has occurred in 13 different games, though in three contests it’s happened twice.

UNC’s record in those games is 11-2 with the losses coming on a neutral site to Georgia in 2016 and at home last fall to Louisville. So, the evidence is clear, when the Tar Heels get some of those “game changing plays,” as Fedora calls them, they are usually in good shape to earn a victory.

The touchdown breakdown is 9 punt returns and 7 kickoff returns, and by player it’s: Ryan Switzer 7; T.J. Logan 4; Gio Bernard 2; Anthony Ratliff-Williams 2, Sean Tapley 1.

Here are the returns for TDs:





