CHAPEL HILL – With a quick turnaround from Saturday’s win over Pittsburgh and Thursday’s game at Miami, North Carolina held a rare practice Monday, following by coach Larry Fedora meeting with the media to discuss his team.

Typically, Fedora hosts a weekly presser on the fifth floor of the Kenan Football Center every Monday morning during the season, unless UNC is in an off week or plays on a Thursday. So the only availability this week was after Monday’s practice, and here are some things that Fedora had to say:





On having to go right into Miami prep and the uniqueness of playing on a Thursday nigh…

“We’ve had a Thursday night game every year we’ve been here, so we’ve got a very consistent plan, a good plan and guys feel comfortable with it. It’s about making sure we get the game plan in and get those guys recovered as quickly as possible.”





On the schedule going back to after Saturday’s win…

“We gave them some time off on Sunday and we get everything done on Monday and Tuesday and we leave on Wednesday. It’s not a whole lot of time.”





On having less time to prepare…

“We get a lot less time, so the guys have to be really focused to be able to take the game plan. You’re not going to be able to rep it and rep it and rep it. They’ve got to know and they’ve got to be able to execute it.”





On the team getting back all of the suspended players except for Tomon Fox, who will begin serving his suspension this week…

“I’m looking forward to seeing them all because we need every single one of them. There’s a lot of guys that give us some depth at positions where we’ve been really thin and really shaky at this point. But, now we’ve got some guys that can get back in the fray, start competing – Beau Corrales and Jordan Tucker and guys like that – that we really need to get back involved. Tyrone Hopper, those are all guys that we’ll get back into the game plan.”





On how it feels going into a key ACC road game coming off a win…

“It feels a lot better than the opposite, I can assure you of that. Anywhere you go on the road in the ACC it’s hard, and then you throw in a short week on top of it, it makes it extremely hard. So, we’ll have to do a great job with our plan this week, our players will have to do a great job throughout the week in making sure they take care of their bodies in recovering and hydrating and all of the things they’re going to need Thursday night.”