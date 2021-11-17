North Carolina moved to 3-0 Tuesday night with a hard-fought 94-83 win at The College of Charleston. Despite their perfect record, the Tar Heels' defense, or lack of, was once again somewhat of an issue. Carolina has given up scoring totals of 67, 87, and 83 points for an average of 79 points per game against a schedule of opponents that hasn't exactly been murderer's row.

The defensive breakdowns through three games have been much maligned, so it was an issue that most UNC fans were watching closely. Many of the problems manifested themselves in the first half, and that is where we will look in this edition of our film review.

However, it would be disingenuous to say it was a total disaster for North Carolina on that side of the ball. Despite giving up 83 points, Charleston only shot 36.4 percent for the game. They defended well in segments, but there were spurts where it was nonexistent.

Now let's look closer at the beginning and closing parts of the first twenty minutes of play.