Thanks to a an opening round 90-62 victory over Wagner, North Carolina will face Michigan State in the round of 32 Saturday evening. The Spartans were too much for Mississippi State in Thursday's eight/nine game in the West Region. They led from start to finish, and eventually pulled away 69-51.

Tom Izzo's unit is 20-14 on the season, and was an even 10-10 in Big Ten play. The legendary Michigan State coach cannot be overlooked in this type of situation. He has been to eight Final Four's, and won the National Championship in 2000. His teams went to the Elite Eight in 2003, and the Final Four in 2015 as a seven-seed with double digit losses. He is also 14-5 in second round games.



As this story goes to publication just past midnight on Saturday morning the Tar Heels are a four-point favorite with an over/under of 140.5. KenPom also gives UNC a four-point advantage in the Adjusted Efficiency model.

Michigan State is exactly what you would expect. Here is a closer look by way of our popular Film Review.

Horns Offense