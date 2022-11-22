We have seen some similar patterns in North Carolina's four games so far this season. The Tar Heels grab a lead followed by a second half lull for a stretch that lets the opponent get back in the game, aside from the reversal versus College of Charleston.

UNC defeated James Madison, 80-64, on Sunday in Chapel Hill. The Dukes cut a big halftime lead to single digits, before getting closed out down the stretch.

In this case, it would have been hard for the Heels to be as sharp in the second half as they were in the first. The team played some of its basketball of the young season in the first half. Some fans expected the offense to be sharper with the high expectations. They got that throughout much of the first 20 minutes.

We will focus today on some of the best offensive looks of the game. The execution should ease some angst an remind our readers of what this team is capable of.