Former Minnesota Safety Coleman Bryson Transferring to UNC

Former Minnesota safety Coleman Bryson is transferring to North Carolina, a source close to the situation confirmed to Tar Heel Illustrated late Friday morning.

Bryson, who is originally from Waynesville, NC, before he spent the last two years of high school at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee High School (GA), has two years of eligibility remaining.

He played three seasons with the Gophers, but redshirted one year because he played the maximum four games as well as the bowl game in 2022.

At 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds, Bryson was a regular in Minnesota’s defense this season, playing 264 snaps, including 31 in the opener against UNC. He played a total of 612 defensive snaps and 424 special teams plays with the Gophers.

Bryson started seven times and overall was in on 54 tackles with 2 pressures, 1 QB hit, 9 missed tackles, 12 STOPs, 2 PBUs, 1 INT, and was targeted 27 times allowing 16 catches for 209 yards and a TD.

Bryson is the 14th transfer portal commit to UNC during this period.