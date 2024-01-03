North Carolina defeated Pitt Tuesday night 70-57. This may not have been a Mozart to some in the Tar Heel community, but beauty is in the eye of the beholder. There were plenty of reasons to buy what the team was selling.

It was the first true road game of the season. Through the first 12 games there were six games played at the Dean Smith Center, and six more at neutral sites. The Panthers were not pleasant hosts. It is a team that has had UNC's number of late, and they weren't about to give that up. Besides that, any road win is a good one, especially in conference play.

The past two games against Power Five teams I have begun to see a North Carolina team in which I am not familiar. This is my fourth season covering the Tar Heels, and until now I haven't seen a group that has been enjoyable to watch on the defensive end.

Much was made before this season that this team would push the ball, and play fast. I told my friends who make an occasional wager a consistent smart bet would be to take the over in any North Carolina games. I figured they would give up a lot of points as well based on history. The over hit seven out of the first ten games.

However, in wins over Oklahoma and Pitt we have seen rugged performances. They have given up an average of 63 point in the two double-digit wins in which the under has covered safely. The team that seemingly wanted to outscore it's opponent early in the year has seemingly taken on a new identity of late.

The bottom line is that the look of an edgy team, a blue collar team. They have been a combative group that has been fighting on both ends. It may have started when Hubert Davis challenged their manhood after a bitter loss to Kentucky. If so, it appears he got the needed response.



Let's look at the proof.