Finding Their Voices, Heels are Quiet Compared to Last Season

(Photo by KeviN Roy/THI)

CHAPEL HILL – Can a quiet basketball team contend for a national championship? Or do clubs that cut down the nets always have their share of chest pounders, fanny slappers, screamers, and screw-you guys who get under the skins of opponents? On the surface, the latter seems like a slam-dunk yes, and it’s certainly ideal. But it isn’t the only way to skin this cat. North Carolina’s fairly recent history offers such an example of a somewhat quiet team winning a title. The 2017 Tar Heels weren’t a supremely loud bunch. Theo Pinson was, but Joel Berry wasn’t. Kennedy Meeks wasn’t. Neither was Isaiah Hicks, Tony Bradley, Nate Britt, and certainly not Justin Jackson. But they cut down the nets because they stayed who they were and didn’t try to be something they weren’t. It worked. That brings us to the current Tar Heels. They are an admittedly quiet team. They have dudes that will yell on occasion, chest-pound at times, and they have veteran voices that should help the team navigate treacherous waters. But they aren’t a emphatically boisterous by any means. “The thing that we lack is the noise,” junior guard Seth Trimble said. “We had a lot of old guys last year who had been experienced and made sure that we were vocal and doing what we need to do. Because that’s a huge part. And I just think some of the younger guys, the transfers, they don’t really realize it because they haven’t played at North Carolina in front of 22,000 people. It will be something that we’re going to keep working on.”



Harrison Ingram gave UNC a loud voice and plenty of fire in his lone season last year as a Tar Heel. (Photo by Kevin Roy/THI)

Trimble does. So does RJ Davis, who enters his fifth season at UNC as the reigning ACC Player of the Year and within reach of becoming the program’s all-time leading scorer. Carolina has 24-year-old forward Jae’Lyn Withers and junior big man Jalen Washington. But neither player has held enough of a role yet to resonate any attempts at leading by mouth, especially a loud mouth. Both are light spoken, thoughtful, and come off as more voices of reason and not vigor. Withers sounds more like he should host a late-night radio show on a jazz station, and Washington comes off as a ninth-grade biology teacher. Withers can bark, though. He’s done it before. Washington reaches a high decibel when screaming after slam dunks or blocked shots. They have it within them, but how much will come out over the next several months? “I think we’re just still finding our personalities,” said Davis, who was picked by the media to win the ACC’s top honor again this season. “Last year we had a lot of personalities. You had Harrison, a goofball, Cormac, you never know with him, and Armando being a troll. You had Paxson as well. There was a lot of personality off the court, but it flowed on the court. This year, everyone’s still finding their voice.” Harrison Ingram was playful one minute and squaring up with someone the next. Cormac Ryan, when not kicking over water coolers in practice, was uniquely unflappable and knew just the right times to drop verbal dimes on opponents. And there was Armando Bacot, the clown prince of the Tar Heels for five seasons, but also as serious a competitor as the team had, and one who always had his teammates’ backs.

“I think we’re just still finding our personalities. Last year we had a lot of personalities. You had Harrison, a goofball, Cormac, you never know with him, and Armando being a troll. You had Paxson as well. There was a lot of personality off the court, but it flowed on the court. This year, everyone’s still finding their voice.” UNC G RJ Davis