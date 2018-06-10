TarHeelIllustrated.com

"I loved it today at camp,” he told THI . "They got a great group of coaches, they showed a lot of love towards me, and made me feel like North Carolina was home."

Smith (6-0, 154 pounds) picked up an scholarship offer from UNC last month and found himself in Chapel Hill this week participating while being coached by members of UNC’s staff and program. He had a great time.

Jacksonville (FL) class of 2021 defensive end De’drick Smith was one of the top underclassmen prospects Friday at the second afternoon of North Carolina’s series of day football camps.

What did Smith get out of the summer workout, and what does he feel about his personal development moving forward.

"I had a great time competing," he said. "I think their coaches are great men, hardworking and love the game of football. During my 40-yard dash, they told me to narrow my stance, because It was too wide, and I ended up running a 4.7.

"They also mentioned they liked my patience, but my plans are to stay on my grades, have good film and get bigger and stronger."

This has been a busy week for Smith, as he’s taken trips to camps at South Carolina, UNC and NC. State while looking ahead to visiting Florida State in the next few days.

Aside from the Tar Heels, Smith has picked up an offer from Miami, but has seen plenty of interest from several other Power 5 programs in the early stages of his recruitment.