Sisk: Takeaways on the Tar Heels

North Carolina has played enough basketball already to give us a grip about what kind of team they are. They have played two exhibitions and one regular season game. Two of the three serve as good gauges.

The Tar Heels defeated Memphis 84-76 in a scrimmage, and won the opener against Elon Monday night 90-76. Both are division one programs. Memphis is always talented, and Elon was a vastly underrated low-major foe with a couple of high major players.

We have seen enough to form several opinions about where this team currently stands before heading into a top-10 battle Friday night versus Kansas.

