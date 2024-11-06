Sisk: Takeaways on the Tar Heels

in other news
Davis Responds to Elon Run Leading Tar Heels to the Win
CHAPEL HILL – In less than a four-minute span, Elon went from hanging around No. 9 North Carolina to leading the Tar
Inside The Game: Diving Into UNC's Win Over the Phoenix
*Cadeau shot the ball well in UNC’s exhibition games and continued tonight, as he was 3-for-4 from 3-point range and
5 Tar Heels Discuss Their 14-Point Victory Over Elon
CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina found itself trailing Elon with less than seven minutes remaining Monday night in the
Hubert Davis Discusses Tar Heels' 90-76 Win over Elon
CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Basketball Coach Hubert Davis met with the media following his team’s 90-76 victory over
How It Happened: Heels Pull Away From Elon 90-76
TV TO – Elon 19, UNC 17 with 11:54 left in the halfUNC 7-19 FGs (3-9 from 3)Elon 6-10 FGs (4-6 from 3)Rebs – 9-9 (OR
North Carolina has played enough basketball already to give us a grip about what kind of team they are. They have played two exhibitions and one regular season game. Two of the three serve as good gauges.
The Tar Heels defeated Memphis 84-76 in a scrimmage, and won the opener against Elon Monday night 90-76. Both are division one programs. Memphis is always talented, and Elon was a vastly underrated low-major foe with a couple of high major players.
We have seen enough to form several opinions about where this team currently stands before heading into a top-10 battle Friday night versus Kansas.
