Daily Drop: Overreaction to the Elon Game

How It Happened: Heels Pull Away From Elon 90-76
TV TO – Elon 19, UNC 17 with 11:54 left in the halfUNC 7-19 FGs (3-9 from 3)Elon 6-10 FGs (4-6 from 3)Rebs – 9-9 (OR
Several UNC Recruits Are Playing on Top-25 High School Teams
The Circuit released its preseason top-25, and there are several familiar names on these rosters for UNC fans.
Hampton, Atkinson Named ACC Players of the Week
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference Football Players of the Week have been recognized
Davis' Legacy Year Includes Winning and Making History
CHAPEL HILL – So, what will RJ Davis do for an encore? His coach, Hubert Davis, is fine if the reigning ACC Player of
Elon at UNC: 5 Things To Watch For
Elon at UNC: 5 Things To Watch For North Carolina formally opens its basketball season Monday night against Elon,
While North Carolina had many pretty moments in its 90-76 win over Elon on Monday night, the Tar Heels also had many not-so-pretty moments, either as a group or specific individual Tar Heels.
And in today’s Daily Drop, we discuss the overreaction to the overall performance during the game and hot takes circulating about the team and some of its players.
*Video edits by Jacob Turner.
