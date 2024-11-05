Advertisement

How It Happened: Heels Pull Away From Elon 90-76

TV TO – Elon 19, UNC 17 with 11:54 left in the halfUNC 7-19 FGs (3-9 from 3)Elon 6-10 FGs (4-6 from 3)Rebs – 9-9 (OR

 • Andrew Jones
Several UNC Recruits Are Playing on Top-25 High School Teams

The Circuit released its preseason top-25, and there are several familiar names on these rosters for UNC fans.

 • David Sisk
Hampton, Atkinson Named ACC Players of the Week

Hampton, Atkinson Named ACC Players of the Week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference Football Players of the Week have been recognized

 • The ACC
Davis' Legacy Year Includes Winning and Making History

Davis' Legacy Year Includes Winning and Making History

CHAPEL HILL – So, what will RJ Davis do for an encore? His coach, Hubert Davis, is fine if the reigning ACC Player of

 • Andrew Jones
Elon at UNC: 5 Things To Watch For

Elon at UNC: 5 Things To Watch For

Elon at UNC: 5 Things To Watch For North Carolina formally opens its basketball season Monday night against Elon,

Published Nov 5, 2024
Daily Drop: Overreaction to the Elon Game
THI Staff
Tar Heel Illustrated
While North Carolina had many pretty moments in its 90-76 win over Elon on Monday night, the Tar Heels also had many not-so-pretty moments, either as a group or specific individual Tar Heels.

And in today’s Daily Drop, we discuss the overreaction to the overall performance during the game and hot takes circulating about the team and some of its players.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

