TarHeelIllustrated.com

Florida OL Knows Searels, Getting To Know UNC
Thomas Shrader, a class of 2020 offensive tackle from Venice, FL, was extended an scholarship offer this past week by North Carolina offensive line coach Stacey Searles. Shrader has known Searels f...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news