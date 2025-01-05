Former ECU Defensive Dynamo Gavin Gibson Discusses UNC Visit

If Gavin Gibson ends up signing with North Carolina, it will happen soon, he told Tar Heel Illustrated on Sunday afternoon.

Gibson, who played this past season at East Carolina, visited UNC this weekend, finishing the visit earlier Sunday afternoon. He spent time with new UNC Coach Bill Belichick, his son Steve, who is the new defensive coordinator, strength and conditioning and nutritionists, and more.

But the point of the visit was to talk football and how the Belichicks see Gibson fitting into the Tar Heels’ new defense.

Gibson was a 3-star prospect coming out of Hough High School in Cornelius in the class of 20221 but was not recruited by any in-state FBS programs. So he went to Maryland for two seasons and this past fall at ECU, including playing in the Pirates’ bowl win over NC State.

A few notes about Gibson:

*Spent this past season at ECU playing 630 snaps, was in on 48 tackles, had 2 sacks, 1 QB hit, 3 hurries, 8 missed tackles, 23 STOPs, was targeted 52 times allowing 37 catches for 331 yards and 2 TDs, had 3 INTs. *Physical player who lined up 179 times in the box this season, 49 times at the line of scrimmage. *Played two seasons at Maryland as a reserve logging 197 snaps in 2022 and 118 in 2023 *Career numbers are 945 snaps, 2 sacks, 1 hit, 4 hurries, 84 tackles, 11 missed tackles, 36 STOPs, 82 targets allowing 58 catches for 544 yards, 2 TDs, with 3 INTs, and 5 PBUs.

Here is our interview with Gavin Gibson: