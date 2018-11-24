



CHAPEL HILL - True freshman quarterback Cade Fortin got his second career start on Saturday in North Carolina’s 34-28 loss to rival North Carolina State, and after a slow start, the Georgia native acquitted himself quite well.

Going into the contest, Fortin had played just 49 snaps - eight against ECU, 40 against Virginia Tech and one against Duke. However, Fortin had his best game as a Tar Heel against the Wolfpack, finishing 19-40 for 276 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Fortin, who was a four-star quarterback out of North Gwinnett High School in Suwanee, GA, this time last year, missed most of his senior season after breaking his fibula. In the Virginia Tech last month, which was his other start, Fortin suffered another injury setback after hurting his knee in the first half.

Since this was just his fourth appearance, Fortin retained his red shirt and will be a freshman again next season, though he would have been happy to see more action this season, even if it meant losing the redshirt.

“It really wasn’t an issue for me,” Fortin said after the game. “I mean, had I played more than four games, it’s the coaches’ decision. I would have been ready to do whatever I could to help the team out.”

In spite of that, Saturday’s game didn't start all that well for Fortin. He completed just 2 of 12 pass attempts for 15 yards, but finished strong, going 17-28 for 261 yards throughout the remainder of the contest, with 200 of those yards coming in the second half.