CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina defeated Charlotte by the score of 38-20 on Saturday afternoon at Kenan Stadium, and afterward, four Tar Heels met with the media to discuss their performance and the win over the 49ers.
Conner Harrell, Daivon Gause, Jahvaree Ritzie, and Amare Campbell talk about their win over Charlotte.
The Tar Heels move to 2-0 overall in the 2024 season.
