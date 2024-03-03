CHAPEL HILL – With 21 true freshmen having enrolled early this semester at North Carolina, the program has decided to make each of them available to the media to learn more about them and allow fans to get some insight into the newest Tar Heels.

Eight of the newcomers were available last Wednesday at the Kenan Football Center, and eight more will be available next week. Five of the freshmen met with the media in December, as they arrived early enough to practice some with the Tar Heels during bowl prep.

So, here is an interview with offensive lineman Aiden Banfield:

UNC’s bio on Banfield:





Aiden Banfield

6-foot-3, 280 pounds

Mill Creek High School, Buford, GA

• An early enrollee who is a three-star prospect ranked as 28th-best offensive lineman and the No. 69 player in Georgia by ESPN • An all-state, all-region and all-county performer • Led Mill Creek to a 12-1 record and the third round of the playoffs as a senior • Played 433 snaps earning an 88% blocking grade, while posting 36 pancakes • Helped Mill Creek to the 7A state championship as a junior • Earned first-team all-state, all-region and all-county honors • Played 751 snaps earning an 87% blocking grade with 46 pancakes • Tabbed first-team all-region and all-county as a sophomore • Played 666 snaps with an 82% blocking grade and 20 pancakes • Claimed all-region honors as a freshman • Also competed in basketball and track and field • Was a state qualifier in the shot put • A four-year Honor Roll student and Scholar-Athlete • A member of the Gwinnett Student Leadership Council • Participated in the Gen50 Community Service program • Served at Camp Amplify as a counselor for underprivileged kids • Volunteered for Special Olympics events.

Personal

Son of Mina and David Banfield • Mother, Mina, is a UNC graduate • Birthday is Nov. 28.





*Banfield was immediately put on a nutrition program when he arrived. The intent, along with being healthier, is to gain weight the right way.

“A lot of scheduled meals,” he said. “Make sure you eat, just feeding us almost all the time. But it’s good. A lot of healthy food.”

*His weight goal is 300. He arrived in early January at 280.

*Gaining weight for a lineman is one thing, doing so while also lifting weights and not losing any quickness or agility is something else. But the staff knows how to do this, and Banfield is following protocol.

“They don’t want to just load me up with a bunch of carbs and fats, they make sure I’m hitting the weight room every single day, and make sure I’m eating, but not eating too much… They’re really serious to make sure it’s the right way.”

*“Protein, vegetables, fruits.” And some of the main proteins, “Today, I had steak (and) chicken stir fry. And over this past weekend, they’re in the chicken school they just started up, (and) made some.” Banfield says it’s really good.

*Linemen tend to take longer to get on the field, so what has Banfield’s transition been like, as well as his long-term approach?

“I’m being patient with it. The foundation’s been really smooth. A lot of older guys took me under their wings, showed me the ropes, tell me what to do. And that’s been really helpful.”

He said the older players have helped him a lot with the o-line workouts. Banfield also said coming in already close to being the optimal size has helped.

The teammates that have taken him under their wings are Willie Lampkin, Trey Zimmerman (???????????????), and Zach Rice.















