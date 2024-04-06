CHAPEL HILL – With 21 true freshmen enrolling early at North Carolina, the program has made each of them available to the media to learn more about them and allow fans to get some insight into the newest Tar Heels.

One of the newest Tar Heels we spoke with is running back Davion Gause. Below is his bio, notes about the conversation, and the interview. Note, the interview was done right before spring practice started.

UNC’s bio on Gause:

Davion Gause

Running Back

5-foot-11, 215 pounds

Chaminade-Madonna Prep

Opa-Locka, FL

• An early enrollee who is a four-star prospect ranked as the nation’s 18th-best running back and the No. 45 player in Florida by Rivals

• A member of the ESPN 300

• An Under Armour All-American

• A three-time state champion

• A four-year letterman who tallied 4,936 yards and 56 TDs as a prepster

• Averaged 8.3 yards per carry over his career

• Ran for 1,047 yards and 14 TDs on 87 carries (12 ypc) as a senior

• Led Chaminade-Madonna to a 14-0 season and a state championship

• Posted 1,251 rushing yards and 19 TDs as a junior

• Led his team to a 13-1 record and a state title

• Notched 1,876 rushing yards and 17 TDs on 262 carries (7.2 ypc) as a sophomore

• Tabbed a Sophomore All-American by MaxPreps

• Named 5A-Independent Offensive Player of the Year

• Contributed to a 12-1 record and a state title

• Added 762 yards and six TDs a freshman

• Goes by the nickname “Bullet”





Here are some notes and excerpts from what Gause had to say:

*So, “Bullet” is Gause’s nickname. He explains how he got it.

“I got it when I was five playing football.”

His coach at the time gave it to him because he was so fast and was already dominating.

*Being from South Florida, Gause says its very cold in North Carolina, so cold he has to wear extra layers when outside.

“I be come outside with two jackets. But when we’re working out, I don’t got to wear nothing (extra), as long as I get warm I be good.”

*Gause’s high school team destroyed its opponents each week, so he didn’t really rack up massive numbers because he didn’t need to play a ton. It saved on some wear and tear for college, but was sort of frustrating in a way because the numbers weren’t what they could have been.

“I wasn’t really complaining about it because by my tenth grade and ninth grade year, I had already shown what I could do. At that time, I was just playing with my brothers and we were just winning and having fun. I would just be a team player.”

*There are open spots in the RB rotation for a second and third back. Gause plans on challenging for one of the roles.

“I feel like I can challenge and get up and show what I can do and show the coaches that I’m ready.”

*Gause is fast, that has been established. But how about he give a scouting report on himself.

“I feel like I’m a balanced back, I can do it all. I can do a little bit of everything.”

Gause added he did a lot of pass blocking in high school and that he is pretty good at it.