As we continue wrapping up North Carolina’s basketball season that concluded with a 23-14 record and loss in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, we take a dive into the Tar Heels’ offensive possessions on the season.

We break down the total number of offensive possessions for UNC and how many of those it turned into points and paretician them into various categories.

Here is a breakdown of the Tar Heels' offensive possessions and how it translated to results in the win and loss column: