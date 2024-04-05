CHAPEL HILL - The beginning of spring practice for North Carolina marked the first collegiate experience for 21 early enrollees in Chapel Hill.

One of those new Tar Heels is 3-star safety Jalon Thompson, who met with the media in February ahead of spring practice. Below is his bio, notes about the conversation, and the interview.

Jalon Thompson

Safety

6-foot, 180 pounds

Olympia High School/Orlando, FL

• An early enrollee who is a three-star prospect ranked as the nation’s 52nd-best safety and the No. 92 player in Florida by On3

• A member of the Orlando Sentinel Super 60 and All-Metro list

• A Cure Bowl Classic selection

• Named a team captain

• Led Olympia to a district championship

• Posted 97 tackles, 12 INTs, 31 PBU and two forced fumbles over his three prep seasons

• Tallied 33 tackles, four INTs, nine PBU and a forced fumble as a senior

• Notched 37 tackles, two INTs, seven PBU and forced fumble as a junior

• Also returned a punt for a TD and blocked two punts

• Added 20 tackles, six INTs and 16 PBU as a sophomore

• Also participated in track and field, running the 100, 200, 400 and relays

• Was a region champion and state finalist

• An AB Honor Roll student and a member of the Student Body Government

• Coached by Travis Gabriel.





Personal

Son of Pamela and Charles Thompson • Mom, Pamela, is a Desert Storm

veteran • Father, Charles, was a drum major in FAMU’s Marching 100 •

Birthday is Aug. 15.





Here are several excerpts from the interview:

*Growing up in Florida, Thompson never thought he would end up at North Carolina. Many athletes in the Sunshine State picture themselves at the University of Florida, Florida State, or Miami. But, when the Tar Heels expressed interest, there was no mistaking how big it was.

“I would say the branding [and] the school as a whole [caught my eye]. It’s a really good school and the all-sports aspect, football and basketball, kind of drew [my family] in.”

*Coming from one of the biggest football hotbeds in the country, Thompson does not lack confidence, especially when it comes to his speed.

“I’m not sure who’s the fastest, but I’m sure I can be up there with them. I can compete with just about anybody.”

*Thompson will have the opportunity to compete from the jump in spring practice, but some adjusting will occur, as he makes the transition from high school to college.

“You have to get ready for the mental aspect. You have to get ready for ‘Alright, this is not high school, this is college,’ especially at a big time level where you have to get used to the speed of the game [and] the complexity of it.”

“You get to compare yourself to other guys, [figure out] how you can reach that point, and how long it could take you [to get there].

*Thompson committed to North Carolina in July 2023, and for a majority of his pledge to the Tar Heels, he anticipated playing under former defensive coordinator Gene Chizik.

*Following North Carolina’s 30-10 defeat at the hands of West Virginia in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, the Tar Heels relieved Chizik of his duties, and tabbed former Georgia Tech Head Coach Geoff Collins as his replacement.

*Thompson has now been around both coordinators and has noticed a difference between the two.

“I’d say Coach Collins is definitely more energetic than Coach Chizik. They’re both great coaches, but they both have two different personalities. Coach Collins is more interactive and actually talking to the players.”

“His voice carries a lot.”



