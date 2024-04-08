CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina’s 23rd ranked recruiting class in 2024 features 21 early enrollees who made their way to Chapel Hill prior to spring practice.

Five defensive backs are part of that group, including 4-star safety Ty White from Buford, GA. White met with Tar Heel Illustrated in February to discuss his transition to life in Chapel Hill. Below is his bio, notes about the conversation, and the interview. Note, the interview was done right before spring practice started.

Ty White

Safety

5-foot-11, 184 pounds

Buford High School/Buford, GA

• An early enrollee who is a four-star prospect ranked as the nation’s 86th-best player, the seventh-best cornerback and the No. 12 player in Georgia by Rivals

• Invited to the Under Armour All-American Game

• A two-time first-team all-region 8-7A performer

• Named a team captain

• Is a two-time 6A state champion

• Posted 36 tackles, three TFL, an INT and a PBU as a senior, earning all-region honors

• A preseason all-state selection

• Tabbed first-team all-region 8-7A as a junior

• Also caught 23 passes for 302 yards and five TDs

• Also competed in basketball and track and field

• Coached by Bryant Appling

Personal

Son of Angela Farley and Mark White • Birthday is Sept. 23.





Here are several excerpts from the interview:

*White is no stranger to high-level football, competing at powerhouse Buford High School in Georgia. He was the only four-year starter during his tenure with the Wolves, where he was surrounded by Division I talent each season.

*Making the transition to North Carolina and the ACC will not be a walk in the park, but he’s looking forward to one thing in particular as spring practice continues.

“Competition. That’s something that you gotta live for. In high school, I went to Buford, so going there is like one of the most competitive things ever.”

*Despite being a four-year starter at safety, White didn’t intend to spend his time in the secondary. The talent at Buford was undeniable and he wanted to do whatever it took to find playing time and make a difference.

“When I came into (Buford High School), I intended to play receiver. We were so stacked at receiver, so I was like ‘I’m gonna play defense.’”

*Spending over 50 games in the secondary meant White has seen it all, including his fair share of missed assignments or blown coverages. He learned quickly that having the memory of a goldfish is crucial to life as a safety, and he believes it will help him at North Carolina.

“It’ll help you a lot because as you’re doing the drills and losing, you have to forget about it. That’ll correlate on the field on Saturday nights and in Saturday games.”

*Prior to committing to the Tar Heels, White made a trip to Chapel Hill and Kenan Stadium to take in a game. The visit included a locker room tour, where he spotted defensive back Marcus Allen’s locker, and noticed that the two shared a common bond being from Georgia.

*Allen was once a player who White was impressed by as a recruit. Now, he has turned into a role model for the Under Armour All-American.

“He’s like a big brother [to me].”

*His relationship with Allen has helped him grow in his short time in Chapel Hill, but it hasn't prevented White from going through the traditional ‘Welcome to College’ moment.

*White referenced a moment in February in which he was battling with wide receiver Nate McCollum in practice. McCollum was continuously beating White in reps, never getting tired, and letting White know that he was outworking him.

*White would prove to McCollum why he was ranked the 13th-best safety in his class, earning his fair share of wins. Even as a freshman, White was talking like a seasoned veteran, letting McCollum know that he was now the one winning.

“I’m trying to talk trash every time.”



