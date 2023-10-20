Alex Payne, a 6-foot-5, 265-pound class of 2025 offensive lineman from Gainesville, GA, was in Chapel Hill on Saturday to witness his potential future teammates protect Heisman candidate Drake Maye and the high-flying North Carolina offense, which defeated then-No. 25 Miami 41-31.

Payne, a highly coveted target, has 12 Division 1 offers, so Carolina will have to compete with the likes of ACC rivals Boston College, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, and Virginia Tech, along with national Power 5 programs like Baylor, Penn State, and Kentucky to earn his services.

However, 6-0, No. 10 in the nation, and still in contention for the College Football Playoff, Hall of Fame head coach Mack Brown and the Tar Heels are in uncharted territory on the gridiron, and their efforts appear to be paying off on the recruiting trail, as Payne and prospects from across the country are showing love for Carolina.

Payne talked about his big visit to Chapel Hill for the big win over the Hurricanes and updated his recruitment from UNC with Tar Heel Illustrated Sunday, and after our conversation with the offensive lineman, it’s safe to say that he’s riding high on Carolina.

Payne shared his thoughts on UNC with THI following his latest, greatest unofficial visit to watch the Tar Heels: