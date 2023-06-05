CHAPEL HILL – Defensive back Antavious ‘Stick’ Lane has transferred to North Carolina from Georgia St. A spring graduate, Lane has arrived at UNC and has two years of eligibility remaining.

A West Palm Beach, Fla. native, Lane played in 37 games for the Panthers, starting 30. The three-time All-Sun Belt performer posted 226 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 11 INTs, 13 PBU and four forced fumbles over his four years in Atlanta. Lane’s 11 career INTs are a Georgia St. record and his five INTs as a sophomore is GSU’s single-season record.

Last season, Lane was a third-team all-conference performer after posting 87 tackles, 2.5 TFL, two INTs, a PBU and two forced fumbles. That followed a sophomore season that saw him earn first-team league honors after recording 81 tackles, two TFL, five INTs, six PBU and a forced fumble. Lane also earned all-conference honors as a redshirt freshman, becoming only the fourth Panther freshman to accomplish the feat.