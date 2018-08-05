TarHeelIllustrated.com

Good Talks, Good Eats, Good Visit For Charlotte DE
Quentin Williams, a 6-3, 210-pound weakside defensive end from Mallard Creek High School in Charlotte, NC, was one of many prospects that were on the campus at North Carolina on Saturday for the annual summer prospect cookout.
The 2-star class of 2020 prospect currently has no offers but has received interest from several schools including UNC, Clemson, Louisville, Wake Forest, and Charlotte. Coach Mike Palmieri of Mallard Creek expects Williams to have a breakout season and be on the radar of several Division One schools.
THI caught up with Williams on Sunday afternoon to get the latest on his trip to Chapel Hill. The trip included a tour and cookout with the UNC coaching staff and other prospects.
“My trip was really great,” he said. “I met all the coaches, toured the facilities, and ate really good.”
A school can’t go wrong with good food, so what was it?
“They fed us hot dogs, burgers, mac and cheese, baked beans, and cookies,” Williams replied.
Williams took notice of the facilities and the upgrades that aren’t yet complete.
“We didn’t get to see the entire campus, just the football facilities,” he said. “The weight room is impressive. We also got to go on the field, which was cool.”
Williams met several of the coaches on his visit, but the main three he spoke of were Larry Fedora, Tommy Thigpen and deke Adams. He didn’t pick up an offer, but the visit was important in getting to that point.
“I don’t have an offer just yet, but everyone is waiting to see me in action this season before offering. They will see what I can do,” he said.
As noted before, Thigpen is working very hard in the Charlotte metro region and Mallard Creek is a prime target with numerous Division One prospects. Williams was at the cookout with four other Mallard Creek teammates.
“Yes, I had a lot of teammates there, he said. “Trenton Simpson, Charles Mincey, Jaiden Dennis, and Coleman Jeffcoat were also there.”