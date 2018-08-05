TarHeelIllustrated.com

Quentin Williams, a 6-3, 210-pound weakside defensive end from Mallard Creek High School in Charlotte, NC, was one of many prospects that were on the campus at North Carolina on Saturday for the annual summer prospect cookout.

The 2-star class of 2020 prospect currently has no offers but has received interest from several schools including UNC, Clemson, Louisville, Wake Forest, and Charlotte. Coach Mike Palmieri of Mallard Creek expects Williams to have a breakout season and be on the radar of several Division One schools.

THI caught up with Williams on Sunday afternoon to get the latest on his trip to Chapel Hill. The trip included a tour and cookout with the UNC coaching staff and other prospects.

“My trip was really great,” he said. “I met all the coaches, toured the facilities, and ate really good.”

A school can’t go wrong with good food, so what was it?