DALLAS, Texas - North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton has been named a semifinalist for the 2023 Doak Walker Award on Tuesday.

The Clayton, N.C., product has recorded six straight 100-yard games and seven on the season. Hampton is also a four-time ACC running back of the week winner this season.

Currently, Hampton is tied with Oklahoma State’s Ollie Gordon II for the most rushing yards in the country with 1,414 and 15 touchdowns. Hampton enters the regular season finale against NC State leading the ACC in rushing attempts (225), yards (1,414), touchdowns (15), attempts per game (20.5) and yards per game (128.6).

The 2023 Doak Walker Award Semifinalists:

· Jonathon Brooks - Texas

· Tahj Brooks - Texas Tech

· Marcus Carroll - Georgia State

· Blake Corum - Michigan

· Ollie Gordon II - Oklahoma State

· Omarion Hampton - North Carolina

· R.J. Harvey - UCF

· Damien Martinez - Oregon State

· Cody Schrader - Missouri

· Kimani Vidal - Troy

Three finalists for the 2023 Doak Walker Award will be announced a week from today and the winner will be unveiled live on ESPN during The Home Depot College Football Awards on Dec. 8. The formal presentation of the award will take place here on the SMU campus at the annual banquet scheduled for Feb. 16, 2024.

The Doak Walker Award presented by the PwC SMU Athletic Forum has been awarded to the nation’s top running back since 1990.

The Doak Walker Award is a member of the National College Football Awards Association. Founded in 1997, the NCFAA includes college football’s most prestigious awards and its 24 awards have honored more than 900 recipients dating back to 1935. This season, 12 NCFAA awards will honor national players of the week each Tuesday. For more information about the NCFAA and its award programs, visit the redesigned NCFAA.org or follow on X at @NCFAA.