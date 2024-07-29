PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - Omarion Hampton, a 2023 All-American, has been named to the 2024 Maxwell Award Watch List the selection committee announced Monday.

Last season, Hampton compiled 1,504 yards on 253 carries and 15 touchdowns, while adding 29 receptions for 222 yards and a touchdown through the air. The Clayton, N.C. native finished last season leading the Atlantic Coast Conference in rushing attempts (253), rushing yards (1,504), rushing touchdowns (15), rushing attempts per game (19.46) and rushing yards per game (115.4).

Additionally, Hampton’s rushing yards (1,504) and rushing yards per game (115.69) from a season ago ranked fifth nationally.

Semifinalists for the Maxwell Award will be announced November 12, 2024, while the three finalists for the Maxwell Award will be unveiled November 26, 2024. The winners of the 88th Maxwell Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on December 12, 2024. The formal presentations of the Maxwell Award will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards on Friday March 14, 2024 at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Maxwell Award is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), which encompasses college football’s most prestigious awards. The NCFAA’s 25 awards have honored more than 900 recipients since 1935. This season, 12 NCFAA awards will honor national players of the week each Tuesday.

The Maxwell Football Club was founded in 1935 and is the oldest football organization of its kind in America. The Club recognizes excellence in performance at the high school, collegiate and professional levels of the game. The Maxwell Club is also deeply involved and fully vested in the community through programs to promote academic excellence, community volunteerism, and leadership. High school student-athletes around the country have an opportunity to participate in MFC Showcase events, free of charge, through the generosity of our corporate partners, Ivy Rehab, SAFR, the ETC Foundation and the Run Around Inc.