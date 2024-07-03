CHAPEL HILL - When North Carolina safety Jakeen Harris steps onto the field for the Tar Heels’ season-opener at Minnesota on August 29, it will mark exactly 365 days since he last played in a college football game.

Harris suffered a torn left pectoral muscle on August 31 last year in NC State's season-opening win at Connecticut. The injury not only ended his season with the Wolfpack, but required an extra surgery following an infection during the recovery process.

For the first time in his life, Harris found himself on the sidelines instead of in between the hash marks.

Missing the final 12 games of the campaign allowed Harris to sit back and learn, taking in each practice and game, one play at a time.

“I really learned that you gotta sit down and watch the game,” said Harris. “Just me being out [for] a year, which I’ve never been out before, it really helped me hone in on looking at the little things and studying the game more.”

On November 30, Harris made the decision to enter the transfer portal after spending five seasons in Raleigh. He appeared in 48 games for NC State, recording 166 tackles, 11 pass deflections, and four interceptions. A redshirt year and Covid season allowed him one final year of eligibility.

Harris was looking for a fresh start for his final year, but didn’t have to search far to find it.

Despite interest from other Power 4 programs, Harris transferred just 25 miles west to Chapel Hill. In the months since his arrival, Harris is 100% healthy and competed in spring practice, a feat he doesn’t take for granted.

“It’s been a blessing just to be back here and just to keep going and keep playing,” said the 5-foot-10.5, 195-pound safety. “I feel like with everything going on that I’ve really prevailed through a lot and I’m just blessed to be here.”

He has acclimated to life at UNC, which includes transitioning to a new defense and a new defensive coordinator in Geoff Collins.