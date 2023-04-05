A familiar name that will instantly be tied to North Carolina hit the transfer portal Tuesday. Harrison Ingram announced he is leaving Stanford after two seasons on social media with the following post:

"Stanford is a wonderful place and my experience here has been amazing. The relationships I have developed will be lifelong, and I will always remember my time here.

Thanks to Coach Haase and staff for providing me the opportunity to become a Cardinal. The many life lessons learned on and off the court will serve me well in all aspects of life.

I have devoted many hours to being the best academic student and best basketball player possible, and I will continue on this path. Although there is more work required to reach my goals, through much thought, and discussion with my family, I have decided to enter the transfer portal. Thank you to everyone who has supported me during this process."



