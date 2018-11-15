CHAPEL HILL – Human nature suggests that North Carolina, in spite of its 1-8 record and six-game losing streak, will take Western Carolina lightly when the Catamounts visit Kenan Stadium on Saturday afternoon.



Western is an FCS program mired in a seven-game losing streak in which it’s average losing score has been 45-29. At 3-7 overall, WCU opened the season with a narrow win over Division II Newberry College, a game the Catamounts had to come from behind in the fourth quarter to win.

More than that, other than WCU’s record, is the fact that the Tar Heels waxed Western 65-10 last fall in Chapel Hill. It was UNC’s third and final victory of the season, so the players remember it well, but they aren’t giving in to temptation.

“We can’t take this for granted,” UNC junior cornerback Patrice Rene said. “Western Carolina, it’s their last game of the year, they’re going to come in here the stadium’s going to be packed, they’re going to be juiced up. They have nothing to lose, we have nothing to lose. It’s going to be like their Super Bowl, so we’ve got to come to work, be focused, locked in and take it as any other game.”



Nathan Elliott started at quarterback for the Tar Heels in last year's matchup, passing for 240 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. It was UNC’s second win in a row and second in as many starts for Elliott, who has started all but one of UNC’s games this season.