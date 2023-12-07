NEW YORK, NY – With ten days in between games for North Carolina, the Tar Heels have a chance to exhale some and assess the first five weeks of the season.

Of course, semester final exams will take place over the next several days, and it will give the players a chance to fully get a gauge on where they are right now as opposed to when the season started.

Nine games is nearly a third of the regular season, 29 percent to be exact, as only three nonconference games remain, and then its 19 more ACC battles before the postseason arrives. The assessment, however, started in the bowels of Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night, following an 87-76 loss to Connecticut in the Jimmy V Classic.

Carolina is 7-2, and for this week at least, is ranked ninth in the nation. It has quality non-ACC wins over Arkansas on a neutral floor and at home over Tennessee. The other loss was to struggling Villanova in The Bahamas.

“If you would have told me at the beginning of the season we’d be right here, I’d be fine with it,” fifth-year forward Armando Bacot said, following the loss to the Huskies. “Going to a school like Carolina, we all play for national championships, so it’s a long road.”

A long road for sure, as the Heels recognize much progress is needed to reach their stated goals. But, looking back a month and seeing how much they’ve grown gives them optimism they are headed in the right direction.

“I’d say evaluation right now, I think we’re in a pretty good spot,” said senior guard RJ Davis, who scored 26 points versus UConn and has averaged 26.6 per game over the Heels’ last five contests.

“We had a lot of people talk about our nonconference schedule. It’s pretty evident. I think we have a really good basketball team here from the starters all the way to the bench. We have everyone that contributes in so many different ways.”

The Heels have used huge second-half runs in six of their wins, most recently last Saturday when they flipped the script on Florida State with a 22-0 press-led explosion leading to an eight-point win.